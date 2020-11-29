Croods 2 Box Office; A New Age Puts Up Some Surprising Numbers Over The Thanksgiving Holiday

The trade report adds that The Croods: A New Age has made $35.8 million globally – but it's interesting to note that the film's moneymaking opportunities aren't going to be strictly relegated to theatrical ticket sales. Though its a DreamWorks Animation production, the film is being distributed by Universal Pictures, which struck a special mid-pandemic deal with AMC Theatres this past summer that will allow the studio to launch the animated sequel on PVOD platforms in just 17 days. That means that The Croods 2, in a way, has a chance to have its cake and eat it too. It's currently making more cash than expected from its contractually-obligated big screen release, and then on December 15 it will have the chance to make even more money as families who don't feel comfortable going to auditoriums right now will rent and/or purchase it digitally. When all of the dust settles the film won't be looking at half-a-billion in purchases, but it's not impossible to believe that it will turn at least some kind of profit.