What Happens To The Money Disney World Parkgoers Toss Into Wishing Wells? Turns Out, Something Nice

It's some part of human nature that at this point causes most of us, when we walk past any sort of artificial body of water, a fountain, a well, or whatever, to want to make a wish and toss in a coin. When we're at a place like Walt Disney World, that impulse is likely increased by an order of magnitude. Disney World is the place where dreams really do come true, after all. But what exactly happens to all those coins once they've been wished upon? As it turns out, they really do go to making people's dreams come true. Walt Disney World just donated $20,000 to charity, with all the money coming from guests "wishes."