RuPaul’s Drag Race Favorite BenDelaCreme Reveals How Judy Garland Influenced Her Christmas Special With Jinkx Monsoon

It’s funny you mention Frank and Bing because the score composer and I spent a lot of time watching that special. I would say the number one touch point in this, which is true for many queer content, is the Judy Garland Christmas Special. That entire premise, that is just one of my favorite Christmas classics. We really play into the thing that’s happening there which is that she’s fourth-wall breaking as if you’re a guest in her home. And she’s inviting you into her home with her family. But her home is clearly an enormous sound stage that still is trying to fool us that it’s her actual living room. Which can fit a kick-line of 20 Santas in the middle of it.