Bob The Drag Queen And More Drag Race Alum Offers Messages Of Support For Jiggly Caliente After A Medical Emergency Led To Her Leg Amputation

There's a lot of love for Jiggly online.

Bob in Traitors and Jiggly on All-Stars side by side
RuPaul's Drag Race has become a global sensation in its years on TV (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). Arguably one of the best reality shows ever, the passionate fandom, has a ton of love for its contestants, especially the Queens who have been on multiple seasons. That definitely includes two-time player and Drag Race Philippines judge Jiggly Caliente, whose family revealed that she recently had most of her leg amputated due to a medical emergency. And in response Bob the Drag Queen and plenty of other Drag Race icons are showing her love online.

When not performing, Jiggly Caliente goes by the name Bianca Castro. he drag queen and actress has unfortunately had some medical issues recently, and a "severe infection" eventually resulted in it needing to be amputated. Jiggly's Instagram announced this, with a message from her family:

What a tragedy. While it's a comfort to know that she's surrounding by loved ones and being taken care of by a medical team, it's hard to imagine such a beloved figure going through this. There's been an outpouring of love online, with the above post getting over 47k likes at the time of writing this story. The Traitors' Bob The Drag Queen is at the top of the comments section, posting:

Jiggly I love you so much. You always keep it so real. A true diva. Heal up sis.

While Jiggly is perhaps best known for competing on Season 4 and All-Stars 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, she's also got plenty of acting credits on her resume. That includes a recurring role in Pose (streaming with a Hulu subscription), and appeared on multiple episodes of Broad City.

Both fans and friends are offering words of encouragement and love in the comments of her Instagram post, including Drag Race royalty Manila Luzon. She posted a short but sweet message on her friend's Instagram,

Praying for you, sister ❤️

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also shared a message of encouragement in the comments. She shared love for Jiggly, posting:

We love you so much my sweet jiggles and we are praying with all we’ve got

Four-time Drag Race contestant and fan favorite Jujubee also was sure to leave her own comment, telling Jiggly Caliente how much she means to her. It reads:

I love you so much. Can’t wait to see you again. ❤️❤️❤️

There are more messages of love and encouragement for Jiggly throughout social media right now. One touching Tweet came from Jaremi Carey, who competed on Drag Race under the name Phi Phi O'Hara. He was on Season 4 with her, and posted:

As the announcement post revealed, Jiggly is expected to have a long and exhausting recovery, and has cancelled all professional engagements for the foreseeable future. One can only imagine how she's feeling, but hopefully the outpouring of love from friends and fans alike is a comfort during this challenging time.

