The Van Helsing Reboot Just Took A Major Step Forward

In the wake of Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man earlier this year, the further development of Van Helsing is interesting. The expectation won't be for it to feature the titular hero facing off against monsters established in other movies (which would have been the plan had the Dark Universe actually become a thing after Alex Kurtzman's The Mummy), but instead we may get a more self-contained story that is more focused on specifically accentuating what's great about the character than building out a larger world or even aiming to start a whole series. Time will tell, but the concept of Universal Monster movies coming from more of a filmmaker-driven approach is definitely exciting.