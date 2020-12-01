Isla Fisher In Wedding Crashers 2? Here’s What She Says

Naturally Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn are necessary to make a Wedding Crashers sequel (as opposed to doing one of those spinoffs using the same concept with a brand new cast), but bringing back most, if not all of the supporting cast would also be important, Isla Fisher included. In case it’s been a while since you last watched Wedding Crashers, Fisher’s Gloria was immediately attracted to Vince Vaughn’s Jeremy when they first met. While Jeremy was initially turned off by her clinginess, he eventually fell in love with her, and they married at the end of the movie.