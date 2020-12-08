The 10 Best Female Characters In Sci-Fi Movies, Including Ripley

I love sci-fi. It’s a genre that has endless possibilities. But here’s the thing. Sad as it is, there are not nearly enough badass women in sci-fi movies. Don’t get me wrong. The ones here definitely stick out, like Ripley from Alien. But when coming up with this list, I quickly found out that the truly noteworthy women in sci-fi really are few and far between.

Now, truth be told, I actually got the idea for this list from a video I watched about black women in sci-fi from a group called Multicultural Sci-fi Org. So, when you’re done with this article, you should check out the video. It made me think about how there’s not nearly enough diversity in sci-fi, but I already wrote an article about that. Oh, and before you start wondering where Leeloo is from The Fifth Element, I already have the actress, Milla Jovovich on here for another film series, which I think is more appropriate for this list. But enough of my yammering, pew pew! Destroy. Destroy.