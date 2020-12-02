How Mank’s Tom Pelphrey Approached Playing A Hollywood Icon Before They Became Iconic

There was a great book that came out a few weeks before we started filming, which was a biography of Herman and Joe and their life together. And that was super helpful because it started both of them as children and kind of brought you through, which I thought was useful because so much of what you can read about Joe is like the Joe that we all know, which is the multiple Academy award winning writer/director. who's lan icon of old Hollywood. And what I wanted to be able to get it into more as the actor was like the younger version of Joe. And what I found in the script and what I found in everything I read lined up perfectly.