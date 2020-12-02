Sound Of Metal’s Paul Raci Opens Up About Deaf Representation And The Oppression Of Deaf People

We’re trying to say exactly what Joe tells him in the beginning: ‘We’re here to fix [the mind], not [the hearing], and there’s nothing wrong with you.’ When he’s fixing my roof over there, I go ‘What the f- what are you doing?’ He says ‘Oh I’m trying to fix-’ There’s nothing to fix here. So that’s really the theme. And deaf people - you know, when I was growing up in the ‘50s in Chicago with my mom and dad, they were - my perception was that they were the most oppressed people on the face of the earth. Because the hearing man had his hand in my dad’s pocket. He was always being scammed by the hearing guy. Today, ever since 1990 and beyond, deaf people have been telling me, ‘There’s nothing wrong with me. You’re the one who’s disabled because you don’t know my language.’ They’re very self-supporting. And they’re just, almost uh, aggressive about it. They want - they have to fight five times as hard as I do to get a role.