6 Actors Who Have Spoken About Being On The Spectrum
Autism Awareness Month/World Autism Month celebrates and empowers those on the spectrum, and highlights people who have had a positive impact on the community. From Anthony Hopkins to Daryl Hannah, many actors who are on the spectrum, and have spoken about their diagnosis, helping create a more mainstream dialogue about the syndrome. These are a handful who have talked about how being on the spectrum has impacted their lives and careers.
Anthony Hopkins
About 16 years ago, Anthony Hopkins was diagnosed with high-end Asperger's syndrome, The Daily Mail reported. The actor, who has two Oscars and over 140 films to his name, spoke about this neurological condition that impacts his ability to socially interact. He spoke specifically about how it’s helped him as an actor, saying:
According to Autism Speaks, strengths of having Asperger's syndrome include “remarkable focus and persistence” and “attention to detail.” This ability to figure out what makes a person tick has helped the Silence of the Lambs star throughout his career. Just looking at Anthony Hopkins’ best movies, you know we are living among a legend.
Now, the actor is 85, and his acting career is thriving, with two projects on the 2023 movie schedule, and a couple of others in development.
Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah was diagnosed with autism when she was a young child, according to People. In a candid interview, the actress explained that she had “debilitating shyness,” and growing up and living with autism during a time when it wasn’t understood well was difficult. The Splash star went on to explain that she found peace in watching old movies, saying:
She went on to say that once she found success, autism complicated her career. The Wall Street actress said that she wouldn’t do talk show appearances or premieres because she “was terrified.” As her career went on, Hannah said she figured out how to be comfortable in her own skin, and said she wished she could teach her younger self about everything she’s learned.
Rick Glassman
Amazon’s series, As We See It, made it a priority to “authentically” explore a cast of characters on the autism spectrum. The three leads of the series are on the spectrum, and one of those stars, Rick Glassman opened up to CinemaBlend about how his own experience with autism impacted his character on the show. He said:
Since Glassman was able to pull from his real life, and his experience living on the spectrum, he took a lot of pride in his character, and the show. After starring in As We See It, he went on to play a role in the series Not Dead Yet on the 2023 TV schedule.
Wentworth Miller
Wentworth Miller, who is best known for his work on Prison Break and Legends of Tomorrow, posted a candid message about his autism diagnosis, which he received in 2021. The beloved TV actor wrote:
He then continued his message, noting that he was working to evolve his understanding of autism. Miller also explained that he would be “re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens.” The Legends of Tomorrow veteran ended his post saying:
Along with teaching himself about his diagnosis, Miller also made it clear he was an advocate for the community, and he wanted to learn as much as he could.
Dan Aykroyd
One of the greatest stars to grace Saturday Night Live’s stage has also spoken about living with Asperger's syndrome. Dan Aykroyd opened up about being diagnosed with Tourette’s at a young age, and then Asperger syndrome as an adult. The Ghostbusters star told The Daily Mail:
According to Autism Speaks, Aperger's syndrome generally involves "restricted interests" and "distinctive strengths," it’s clear that Aykroyd was able to use both of these and his legendary comedic skills, to create one of the greatest comedies of all time.
Kayla Cromer
Kayla Cromer, who starred in the series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, has been very open about how much she’s loved seeing more representation of the autism community on screen. As an actress who was diagnosed with Asperger’s, she told People:
In the article, it explains that Cromer is the first actress to play a woman on the spectrum, and be a woman on the spectrum herself. To watch her performance, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is available with a Hulu subscription.
These are only six of the many famous actors and artists who have spoken about being on the autism spectrum. There has been an influx of representation for this community in recent years, but as Cromer put it “there are still so many stories that need to be told.”
