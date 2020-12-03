Justin Bieber's Growing Out His Hair Apparently To Look Like An Iconic Brad Pitt Character

Justin Bieber's hair is definitely past his ears and starting to reach his neck, but it could be a while before the Legends of the Fall look really kicks in. Brad Pitt donned the long hair back in 1994, when he had recently turned 30. It remains one of his most iconic movie hair moments to this day and he adopted the long hair again back in 2012, even trying out the man bun too. More recently with quarantine and all, Pitt has been growing his hair out too. It was nearly shoulder length when he delivered groceries while masked last month, so he could be back to Legends of the Fall at any moment. Maybe he and Biebs will match?