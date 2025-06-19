After Justin Bieber’s Viral Confrontation With Paparazzi, The Singer Is Poking Fun At Himself On Instagram

All of us have our moments when a situation pushes us just a bit too far, and we say things we don’t mean. That doesn’t always manifest in harsh statements though, as sometimes random phrases in the heat of the moment pop out. It’s a sort of scenario that makes for perfect in-jokes down the line, and with Justin Bieber’s recent paparazzi interactions yielding a meme-able moment, the pop star is getting in on the joke as well.

The Canadian singer has been busy on his Instagram Stories (reported via E! ), with a series of selfies with songs containing the phrase, “on business.” This was apparently a tip of the hat to Bieber’s recent run in with a seemingly pushy photographer. Chronicled in a video shared by Page Six , Justin Bieber’s conflict came to a head with the following statement:

You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business.

With no offense or judgment to anyone involved, that is exactly the sort of statement that’s almost instantly meme-ready. By the time you get to the end of this sentence, you may have said it back to yourself at least twice. And for the next week, you may even be using it with everyone you know and love. So apologies for that, but that's a natural risk of pop reporting.

To be absolutely fair, it’s been an eventful past couple of months for the singer, with Justin Bieber’s potential financial issues being a recent focus. Not to mention through Bieber’s grandfather passing away and details of a kidnapping/castration plot against the “Baby” singer being made public, the man could be seen as living in times of pressure.

Happening less than a year after the birth of Jack Blues Bieber , there may even be an extra level of protective nature involved in this response. That’s all just guesswork though, and to see Mr. Bieber playing along with the internet in poking fun at this “business” does seem to be a positive.

(Image credit: Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube)

That is, unless he starts putting it on shirts, or writing singles about “standing on business.” Should that point come, it just might feel like the fun is over, and a flame war is on the rise. But for the moment, it looks like Hailey Bieber’s advice on haters is something her husband is taking to heart.

Playing to the his fanbase with those photo tributes to his now viral comments, Justin Bieber does seem to be having fun with the moment at hand. Though if he's careful, he might start seeing paparazzi approaching him in the hopes of scoring the next quoteworthy moment that the internet is bound to love. Maybe it is time to start making t-shirts, just to head them off at the pass.