‘Not Good Morning.’ Justin Bieber Confronted A Paparazzo Who Said Hello To Him On The Street

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it's a dream for many, there is a definite downside to fame. Pop star Justin Bieber grew up before our eyes, and has had countless eyes on him throughout that time. And weeks after Biebs hung out with Dave Chapelle, the 31 year-old icon confronted paparazzi who tried to get his attention on the street.

Rumors have been swirling about Justin and Hailey Bieber, so there are a ton of eyes on the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer. TMZ reports that he's in the Palm Springs area for Coachella, where a number of paparazzi captured video of him grabbing some coffee. When one said good morning, Bieber confronted him face to face, saying:

No, not good morning. Good morning, no. You just want money. Money, money, money, money, money. Get out of here, bro.

He's not wrong. Paparazzi can make a ton of money for the right shot of a celebrity, and one can only imagine how many Bieber's dealt with over the course of his career. And now that Bieber has a son, one can only imagine how much more personal this type of interaction is.

In the same confrontation, he continued to call out the handful of paparazzi who were photographing him. He claimed they were only interested in themselves, saying:

You don’t care about people. Only money. Only money, no people. You don’t care about human beings. Go.

I guess the paparazzo who said good morning to the "Baby" singer probably should have just photographed him in silence. Justin Bieber is likely just trying to enjoy his trip to Coachella like everyone else, but unfortunately his level of fame finds him tailed by the paps on a regular basis.

There's a video of the confrontation in question, which was posted on TMZ's Instagram. You can watch the situation unfold for yourself below:

Clearly this was not the day to mess with Justin Bieber. I can't say I really blame him for this outburst, given his years and years of constantly being followed and photographed without his consent. And smart money says plenty of folks will be snapping pics of him throughout Coachella this weekend.

Bieber has been making his fair share of headlines as of late, specifically related to his personal life. As previously mentioned, rumors have swirled that his marriage to Hayley Bieber has been in jeopardy. But the pair do still seem to be together, despite this chatter online. And after his appearance changed a bit, some fans online have been worried that the pop star might be using drugs. Given all of this ongoing discourse, one can understand why he might want some privacy while attending Coachella. There are some big names attached including Lady Gaga and Green Day.