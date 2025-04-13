After Justin Bieber Shared A Sly Photo Of His Baby Son Jack, Fans Had All Kinds Of Sweet Responses
We love a Baby Bieber sighting!
Since giving birth to Jack Blues last August, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, have followed in the footsteps of other celebrity parents by keeping their son’s face off of social media. The infant, however, still has a tendency to show up on his dad’s Instagram account, and fans sure do love catching glimpses of the “plump little potato” — as evidenced by their reactions to the Biebs sneaking baby Jack into a recent post.
Justin Bieber has been the subject of much speculation lately, from potential marital troubles with Hailey Bieber to struggling with Sean Combs’ arrest, but by all accounts he seems to be thriving in his role as a new dad. The “Yummy” singer has been posting a lot of pics with his friends lately to Instagram, and one in particular struck fans when they noticed Jack Blues Bieber making a cameo:
The photo appears to show Justin Bieber and a friend playing basketball in a gorgeous indoor/outdoor living area (slash basketball court?) but, if you can rip your eyes away from the picturesque views of the California home and choke down the envy of their beige paradise, you will notice two other people.
On the complex sectional sofa (which I would also die to have in my home) sit none other than Hailey Bieber and her son. Jack appears to be taking in the pickup game, and fans were so thrilled by the sighting. They hit the comment section with exclamations like:
- Baby Jack omg😍 – mimaysi25
- Jack watching [his] dad play 😍💙 – aiudio_tube
- WE LOVE U JACK BLUES BIEBER – samar4santos
- I see baby Jack chilling – carovillanuevaa
- I love how Hailey and Jack hang with the boyzzzz ❤️❤️ – anmolev
- Baby JB just chilling. Cool couch. – littlefoxlover97
- Baby Jack is just one of the boys – pr3ttyv3iled
As is the norm for Justin Bieber’s Instagram posts, Jack’s face couldn’t be seen in the above photo. The new parents have followed in the footsteps of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others by maintaining their child’s privacy on their public posts.
Still, Baby Jack does make appearances, whether they’re catching some sun, enjoying some baby snuggles or relaxing in their favorite corner of that couch.
Justin Bieber’s latest photo of Jack comes as he and Hailey joined many other celebs this weekend at Coachella. While the pop star’s trip did include a confrontation with paparazzi, hopefully that didn’t damper his spirits. Social media pics showed him playing golf, while Hailey hung out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Rumors that there may be trouble in paradise for the couple started last year. Many fans thought Justin Bieber sent a secret message to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez after she got engaged to Benny Blanco. Despite his efforts to debunk speculation of an impending split, some evidence was uncovered suggesting they didn’t spend the holidays together, and lots of social media weirdness has transpired in the first months of the year.
We, of course, can’t be sure what the full truth is, but everything between the Biebers certainly looked copasetic in Jack Blues’ latest appearance with his parents.
