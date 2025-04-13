After Justin Bieber Shared A Sly Photo Of His Baby Son Jack, Fans Had All Kinds Of Sweet Responses

News
By published

We love a Baby Bieber sighting!

Justin Bieber in the music video for Ghost.
(Image credit: Universal Music Group)

Since giving birth to Jack Blues last August, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, have followed in the footsteps of other celebrity parents by keeping their son’s face off of social media. The infant, however, still has a tendency to show up on his dad’s Instagram account, and fans sure do love catching glimpses of the “plump little potato” — as evidenced by their reactions to the Biebs sneaking baby Jack into a recent post.

Justin Bieber has been the subject of much speculation lately, from potential marital troubles with Hailey Bieber to struggling with Sean Combs’ arrest, but by all accounts he seems to be thriving in his role as a new dad. The “Yummy” singer has been posting a lot of pics with his friends lately to Instagram, and one in particular struck fans when they noticed Jack Blues Bieber making a cameo:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

A photo posted by on

The photo appears to show Justin Bieber and a friend playing basketball in a gorgeous indoor/outdoor living area (slash basketball court?) but, if you can rip your eyes away from the picturesque views of the California home and choke down the envy of their beige paradise, you will notice two other people.

On the complex sectional sofa (which I would also die to have in my home) sit none other than Hailey Bieber and her son. Jack appears to be taking in the pickup game, and fans were so thrilled by the sighting. They hit the comment section with exclamations like:

  • Baby Jack omg😍 – mimaysi25
  • Jack watching [his] dad play 😍💙 – aiudio_tube
  • WE LOVE U JACK BLUES BIEBER – samar4santos
  • I see baby Jack chilling – carovillanuevaa
  • I love how Hailey and Jack hang with the boyzzzz ❤️❤️ – anmolev
  • Baby JB just chilling. Cool couch. – littlefoxlover97
  • Baby Jack is just one of the boys – pr3ttyv3iled

As is the norm for Justin Bieber’s Instagram posts, Jack’s face couldn’t be seen in the above photo. The new parents have followed in the footsteps of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others by maintaining their child’s privacy on their public posts.

Still, Baby Jack does make appearances, whether they’re catching some sun, enjoying some baby snuggles or relaxing in their favorite corner of that couch.

Justin Bieber’s latest photo of Jack comes as he and Hailey joined many other celebs this weekend at Coachella. While the pop star’s trip did include a confrontation with paparazzi, hopefully that didn’t damper his spirits. Social media pics showed him playing golf, while Hailey hung out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Rumors that there may be trouble in paradise for the couple started last year. Many fans thought Justin Bieber sent a secret message to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez after she got engaged to Benny Blanco. Despite his efforts to debunk speculation of an impending split, some evidence was uncovered suggesting they didn’t spend the holidays together, and lots of social media weirdness has transpired in the first months of the year.

We, of course, can’t be sure what the full truth is, but everything between the Biebers certainly looked copasetic in Jack Blues’ latest appearance with his parents.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

I Couldn’t Get Enough Of That Wild Amazing Race 37 Finish, And It Turns Out A Rarely Discussed Rule Helped One Team Cope With What Happened

I've Been Watching Celtics City On Max, And There's A Non-Basketball-Related Element I Really Appreciate

Harry Styles Is Allegedly In The Middle Of A Breakup Love Triangle Situation (Again), And This Time Michael B. Jordan Is Involved
See more latest
Most Popular
Harry Styles wearing a scarf in My Policeman/ Michael B. Jordan in Creed 3 (side by side image)
Harry Styles Is Allegedly In The Middle Of A Breakup Love Triangle Situation (Again), And This Time Michael B. Jordan Is Involved
Stingray looking concerned wearing red headband in Cobra Kai Season 5
This Wild Wrestling Video Of Paul Walter Hauser Makes Me Hope This Emmy Winner Will Become A WWE Champion Next
Gemma and Mark together in elevator in Severance Season 2 finale
Severance’s Dichen Lachman Broke Down What 'You'll Kill Them All' Meant Season 2's Finale, And This Will Haunt Me Until Season 3
Tom Hardy smiling wearing a red party hat and a Christmas sweater in commercial for Jo Malone London.
Someone Had To Explain To Tom Hardy What Being The Internet's Boyfriend Is, And I Love His Classic Reaction
Jeff and Pops looking a little sad after losing a foot race on The Amazing Race.
I Couldn’t Get Enough Of That Wild Amazing Race 37 Finish, And It Turns Out A Rarely Discussed Rule Helped One Team Cope With What Happened
From left to right: Ben Affleck on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Jennifer Lopez in a BTS video for Netflix&#039;s Atlas.
One Thing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Have Allegedly ‘Agreed’ On After Their Divorce: ‘If They Can’t Stand To Be In The Same Room As Each Other…’
DC animation&#039;s Man of Tomorrow featuring Lobo, Jason Momoa, and his odd haircut in The Minecraft Movie.
'All My Aloha': Jason Momoa Just Wrapped Filming As Lobo In The Most Jason Momoa Way Possible
Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (Rob McElhenney) look surprised on Mythic Quest
Fans Are ‘Confused’ After Apple TV+ Cancels Mythic Quest: ‘WHY’
Sarah Sherman laughs while dressed as an accountant, and Colin Jost smiles as she roasts him on Weekend Update.
Sarah Sherman Took A Shot At Colin Jost And Pete Davidson’s Ferry Boat On SNL, And It Did Not Get The Reaction I Expected
Still of the castle in The Super Mario Brothers Movie.
I've Been Excited For Epic Universe For Months, But Nothing Has Sold Me Harder Than This Adorable TikTok Of Toad Dancing In Super Nintendo World