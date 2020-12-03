Mank’s Amanda Seyfried Did One Key Thing Differently Than Her Co-Stars When Prepping For The Netflix Film

The evolving and wonderful friendship between the two characters over the course of Mank is one of the many reasons why it is one of the best films of 2020 – and if you haven’t had the chance to see it on the big screen, your opportunity to watch it at home is coming up very soon. The Netflix film will be dropping on the streaming service this Friday, December 4, at midnight PST, so get ready to watch, and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more from my interviews with the movie’s cast!