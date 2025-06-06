I'm So Pumped For Amanda Seyfried's The Housemaid Press Run, But She's Already Crushing The Red Carpet In A Little Black Dress

With the psychological-thriller film, The Housemaid , coming to theaters on Christmas Day, we have a big press run to look forward to from Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney. When its stars showed up at CinemaCon to unveil The Housemaid's first footage, Sydney Sweeney looked gorgeous in a corseted dress, and Amanda Seyfried channeled Mean Girls’ Karen Smith in a plaid miniskirt and semi-sheer white top. With more upcoming red carpets to look forward to, Seyfried is already crushing the fashion game in a little black dress.

Amanda Seyfried’s 2025 movie release , I Don’t Understand You, just hit theaters, and at the comedy-horror’s screening in New York City, she was seen wearing a little black dress that looked incredibly striking on her:

(Image credit: Photo by Aeon/GC Images)

The Dropout star is sporting a black crepe maxi dress from Rabanne, per WWD, with a complimentary cowl neck and a mid-length hem. But my favorite part of the dress is the fringe pieces that start from the waist and go down to the hem. It brings a classiness to the dress you’d see during the 1920s flapper era, with a party playfulness to it. And as someone who loves long black dresses, this look hits all the right notes for me.

French luxury fashion house Rabanne’s styles have made a lot of appearances throughout the past year. We saw the fashion brand come to life at the 76th Emmys when Ella Purnell channeled the future with her silver metallic dress . Along with those classy looks, Paco Rabanne also came up with eye-popping attire like Anya Taylor-Joy’s wild spiky dress with an arrow-spiked crown that shows she’s not one to mess with.

Amanda Seyfried’s little black dress may not be as flashy compared to other garments by Rabanne. However, the fringe detailing of the dress adds Old Hollywood glamour and contemporary flair that certainly has my attention.

Now, I really can't wait to see what kinds of looks she rocks while she's promoting her next movie, The Housemaid, with fashion icon Sydney Sweeney.

As excited as I am for The Housemaid’s press run, I’m really pumped for the upcoming movie too. Seyfried will play Nina Winchester, a wealthy woman who hires a new housemaid, Millie (Sweeney). However, her erratic behavior leads the new maid to question the secrets of the manor and whether she should fear for her life. As someone who was a big fan of the book, I’m really excited to see the twists and turns that made Freida McFadden’s novel a real standout for me. With Seyfried's versatility on full display through her recent work in both light and dark projects, I’m confident she’s got the role of Nina in the bag.

