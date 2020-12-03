Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Is Chadwick Boseman's Last Role, But It Could Make Oscars History For Another Reason

We’re still several months away from learning who will make up the lineup of nominees at the 93rd Academy Awards, but so far, both Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman seem like they’ll be strong contenders. There’s also reportedly been talk about Boseman possibly scoring an Oscar nomination for his role as “Stormin’ Norman” Holloway in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, another movie released on Netflix this year. If Boseman wins one Oscar, or by some chance even two, he will become the third actor to be posthumously awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with his predecessors being Peter Finch for Network and Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight.