The Weird Reason Daniel Radcliffe Broke So Many Wands On The Harry Potter Film Sets

The action of a Wizarding World movie set is something that has to be both imaginative and pretty intense. So much so that one could see a lot of the wands used by various wizards in the series breaking on a rather frequent basis. However, when it comes to former series star Daniel Radcliffe’s time on the sets of the Harry Potter series, there’s a pretty weird reason why he broke his on a semi-regular basis. It all comes down to his love of drumming, particularly with the aid of his own tool of magical defense.