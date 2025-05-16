Daniel Radcliffe Was Asked Which Harry Potter Character Would Be Fun To Play In The HBO Series, And He Had A Clever (And Realistic) Response
Honestly, I love this.
There's a popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. The Wizarding World has entertained audiences for years thanks to the novels, theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Those titles (which are streaming with a Max subscription) featured Daniel Radcliffe in the title role, and he recently had some funny comments about possibly returning for the developing Harry Potter TV show.
The Harry Potter cast was led by a young Radcliffe, who grew up before our eyes as the Boy Who Lived. Fans are wondering if he might ever return to the franchise in a Cursed Child movie or the forthcoming TV show. In a TikTok by TheMovieDweeb, the 35-year-old actor was asked what role he'd like to take on for the small screen. He responded cheekily, saying:
Honestly, relatable. It sounds like Radcliffe would like to spend as little time on the set of the Harry Potter TV series as possible. Considering the decade he spent filming the movies, I can't say I blame him. So it looks like one of the moving portraits is the best option if he had to pick a role.
Later in that same conversation, Radcliffe mused about which of the adult Harry Potter characters might be fun to play. He doesn't actually seem interested in landing the gig for the TV series, but if he had to pick his favorite is:
Set that boundary, Daniel. Radcliffe developed a close bond with Gary Oldman while filming the Harry Potter movies, which may be another reason why he loves the character Sirius Black so much. But to be clear, there's basically no chance he's going to actually play Harry's godfather in the forthcoming TV series. He joked to the journalist who asked him the question:
Yeah, Radcliffe isn't going to let his comments be taken out of context. The Tony-winning actor knows all too well how passionate Potter fans are, so he doesn't want to give anyone false hope about him actually playing Sirius.
Of course, the questions about whether or not he and the rest of the Harry Potter cast will one day reprise their roles for a Cursed Child movie remain to be seen. The fandom has been hoping for this book to screen adaptation ever since the play's script was released, especially since it features adult versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione, and more. Alas, there's no indication that movie is happening on the 2025 movie release list or beyond.
