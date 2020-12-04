Bloody Scream 5 Set Photo Teases The Sequel’s Body Count

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a renaissance over the past few years, with a variety of movies becoming critical and box office successes. And some fan favorite franchises have been given new life as a result, including Scream. The fifth installment in the slasher property recently wrapped production, with favorites like Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox returning to their beloved roles. A new photo from the set was recently shared, which teases the bodycount and blood of the mysterious sequel.
Scream 5, or as it's simply titled Scream, marks the first installment of the film franchise to arrive after the death of the legendary Wes Craven. The highly anticipated movie comes to us from Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and will reportedly be very connected to Craven's legacy and work on the original 1996 movie. A new photo from the set was just shared, proving that there will be blood. Check it out below.
Touche, Scream marketing team. Obviously horror fans are eager to see Ghostface go on another rampage through Woodbsoro, and the killer is no doubt going to be slashing through the fifth movie's strong cast of familiar faces. And as a result, there was no doubt plenty of fake blood used throughout principal photography.
The above image comes to us from the official Twitter of the Scream franchise. In it we see Ghostface's signature knife, which is covered in the fake blood of one of his many victims. To the left of the frame, we see a crew member's gloved hand, as they attempt to clean the pool of blood. This is a process that was done a number of times while the cast and crew got Scream 5 in the can.
The caption for the post is a take on the recent flags that Twitter have put on tweets. The social media company has recently been issuing warning underneath political and/or health posts that are "false and misleading". But this change in policy has also been turned into countless memes, and now the official Scream page is getting in on the action.
Anticipation for Scream has been steadily building since the fifth movie was first announced. Considering Ready or Not's mixture of comedy and horror, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett seem like great choices to continue Wes Craven's legacy. Their love for the late filmmaker's work is what convinced Neve Campbell to return to the role of Sidney, and it should be interesting to see how this new installment connects to the original.
Principal photography for Scream 5 only recently wrapped, which is definitely exciting news for the generations of fans out there. This gives the filmmakers over a year to edit and complete the project, and tell the exact story they'd like to. And there's been a strong cast assembled to occupy Woodsboro, many of whom will see the pointy end of Ghostface's knife.
Scream is currently expected to hit theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.