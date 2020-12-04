Movie Theater Chains AMC And Cinemark Respond To Warner Bros. Theatrical Release Bombshell

Yesterday the entertainment world was rocked by the announcement from Warner Bros. that the studio would be releasing all of its planned 2021 theatrical slate on HBO Max on the same day the movies arrived in theaters. As the most aggressive shift to streaming yet taken by a major studio, many are wondering if this could be the first step in a fundamental shift away from theaters. It is, of course, in the best interest of those theaters that this not be the case, and now both AMC and Cinemark have responded to the announcement, and, as one might guess, they're not happy.