Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Aubrey Plaza Says Filming Her New Movie Left Her ‘Physically And Mentally Destroyed’

Lately, Happiest Season star Aubrey Plaza has been enjoying a lot of praise for her role in co-writer/director Clea DuVall’s romantic comedy starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. But just as the tides of fan love have come in for Plaza’s latest role, she also has another, very different movie coming out: the “comedy drama” thriller Black Bear. An enigmatic film, to say the least, it was an experience that left Aubrey Plaza “physically and mentally destroyed;” which only makes the finished product all the more intriguing.

Aubrey Plaza admitted as such when she spoke with CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb during the press day for Black Bear. While discussing writer/director Lawrence Michael Levine’s mind-bending film, our interviewer asked about what was the most challenging day on the set of this film, which takes place in a rather fluid reality. So in a movie that’s constantly playing with the boundaries of reality, Aubrey Plaza knew she was in for a pretty rough day, which she described thusly:

There’s always that one day that you’re dreading as an actor, that one day where you’re going, ‘That day… that day is not my day.’ It just came at me like a tsunami, and just, there was no turning back. It was excruciating. But every day was a nightmare. I mean, every day presented some kind of ridiculous challenge, and by the end of the shoot, I was just physically and mentally destroyed.

It’s almost the complete polar opposite of PAubrey laza’s Happiest Season role as Riley, the ex-girlfriend to Mackenzie Davis’ Harper, who’s become popular enough to warrant fans to request a potential spinoff/sequel for her persona. Not to mention, Ms. Plaza thinks that an Oscar hosting gig should be in her future, as she’s proclaimed herself the Billy Crystal of this generation. While she certainly gets some heart to hearts and light flirting in with her previous role, Black Bear pushed Aubrey Plaza to those hellish limits she described above. And there was one day in particular that was the hardest.

Part of Black Bear’s approach of playing games with reality links to the fact that there’s a film being made within the film the audience is watching. And in that very meta movie, huge emotions are required of Allison, Aubrey Plaza’s character, in one particualr moment of that other film’s production. However, the kicker that turned this topsy-turvy scenario into a true nightmare was, as Plaza reveals below, a bit of scheduling devilry:

It’s really hard to pick one. I mean, I guess I would say, that the scene when I’m shooting the movie within the movie, and I’ve got to totally break down into a puddle on the floor. That’s my lowest moment. I think [it] was probably the hardest day, for many reasons. I didn’t know we were shooting it that day. It got bumped up in the schedule, because of rain.

So if you want to know what pushed Aubrey Plaza into a physically and mentally exhausted state of affairs, you can blame it on the rain. And with a new Guy Ritchie film in her future, it sounds like this is a question that we'll definitely want to revisit when we get the opportunity to catch up with Ms. Plaza on behalf of that very enterprise. Of course, the insanity of Black Bear’s story is also at fault here, and you can experience that for yourself right now. The film is currently in theaters where available, as well as on VOD for rental and purchase.  So no matter where you are, you can enjoy the madness of this late 2020 offering. Though if you’re still in the mood for a movie, sans mind bending, you can check out what’s available on the 2020 release schedule!

Up Next

New Movie Releases: 2020 Movie Release Date Schedule
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Apparently, Kristen Stewart And A Bunch Of The Happiest Season Team Got Really Sick With COVID At The Start Of The Pandemic news 5h Apparently, Kristen Stewart And A Bunch Of The Happiest Season Team Got Really Sick With COVID At The Start Of The Pandemic Dirk Libbey
Aubrey Plaza And Jason Statham Are Teaming Up For A Guy Ritchie Thriller news 5d Aubrey Plaza And Jason Statham Are Teaming Up For A Guy Ritchie Thriller Mike Reyes
Aubrey Plaza Wants To Host The Oscars, Calls Herself ‘This Generation’s Billy Crystal’ news 6d Aubrey Plaza Wants To Host The Oscars, Calls Herself ‘This Generation’s Billy Crystal’ Erik Swann

Trending Movies

The Midnight Sky Dec 23, 2020 The Midnight Sky Rating TBD
Jurassic World: Dominion Jun 10, 2022 Jurassic World: Dominion Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Antlers Feb 19, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Jamie Foxx’s Electro A Comics-Accurate Look TBD Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Jamie Foxx’s Electro A Comics-Accurate Look Rating TBD
MSNBC Will Name Rising Star Exec Rashida Jones As President, Will Be First Black Executive To Run Cable News Network TBD MSNBC Will Name Rising Star Exec Rashida Jones As President, Will Be First Black Executive To Run Cable News Network Rating TBD
Euphoria: 3 Important Reveals For Zendaya's Rue And Others In Special Episode TBD Euphoria: 3 Important Reveals For Zendaya's Rue And Others In Special Episode Rating TBD
How Star Wars' Temuera Morrison Reacted To Jango Fett's Death In Attack of The Clones TBD How Star Wars' Temuera Morrison Reacted To Jango Fett's Death In Attack of The Clones Rating TBD
Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Cast A Video Game Actor For A Different Role TBD Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Cast A Video Game Actor For A Different Role Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information