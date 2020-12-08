Looks Like James Gunn And Other Major Directors May Not Be Happy About Movie Release Plan On HBO Max Either

Many in Hollywood are still wrapping their heads around Warner Bros.’ bombshell decision to have simultaneous theater and HBO Max debuts for the films on its 2021 slate. As some may have expected, not everyone is too high on the plan. Christopher Nolan, whose worked with the studio on countless films, let out some pretty blunt thoughts about the decision, even going as far as to refer to HBO Max as “the worst streaming service.” While other director have yet to give out statements like that, it still appears that some other high-profile creatives like James Gunn are also not big on the idea.