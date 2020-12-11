Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Finally Has A Release Date, And We’re Getting Some Amazing Bonuses Too

Though it doesn't have a "specific" weekend picked out, we know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently one of the furthest out of the projects currently on the Marvel slate, as we only know actual release dates up until November 2022 (which is the month that will see the release of Captain Marvel 2). But if that feels like too long to wait until the next opportunity to see Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, and Nebula in action, there is some good news: we'll really only have to wait until December 2022. This is because there is a plan for James Gunn to film a Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special on the set of the third feature. You can check out the official announcement as well as the title art below!