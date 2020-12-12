Why Kerry Washington Couldn’t Judge Her Conservative Character In The Prom

For me, to be tasked with somebody who has a more conservative ideology was a really interesting challenge for me. Like, I’m a very progressive, inclusive-minded kind of person so I really had to dive in and think about how to approach this character with a lot of compassion and empathy because if I hate her, I can’t be her. So, I had to try to not judge her and accept her the same way they were asking her to accept Alyssa and say where is this coming from, where is this fear coming from with her? And how can I bring some of that real understanding and humanity to that character. So it wound up being really, really fun but it was an exciting challenge.