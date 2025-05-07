After Leighton Meester Opened Up About Playing Kristen Bell's Nemesis In Nobody Wants This Season 2, I Have A Specific Gossip Girl-Related Hope

If there’s something I know about Leighton Meester, it’s that she’s great at playing a nemesis. During her time as one of the leads of the Gossip Girl cast , she made a name for herself doing just that as she played the ever iconic Blair Waldorf. Now, she’s about to play another adversary in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This , and I have a hope about this new character that’s related to the early 2000s teen drama.

Leighton Meester Shared A Bit Of Insight Into Her Nobody Wants This Character

Not long after Nobody Wants This was renewed for Season 2, it was announced that Leighton Meester would be joining the cast . As both the wife of this show’s co-lead, Adam Brody, and an excellent television actress, this was a thrilling development. Things got even more exciting when it was revealed that she’d be playing Kristen Bell’s middle school nemesis, Abby.

Now, she’s opened up a bit about her new character and specifically her relationship with Bell’s Joanne while speaking to Flaunt , saying:

[Us being nemeses] is a really funny dynamic that I very much enjoyed playing with her.

So far, we know Meester’s character is “an Instagram mommy influencer” who is the “middle school nemesis” of Bell’s Joanne. We currently don’t know why their paths cross. However, the idea of sassy teenage drama coming into the picture excites me to no end, especially because both actresses were involved with Gossip Girl, a classic series about teenage drama .

I Need Leighton Meester To Bring Her Blair Waldorf Energy To Nobody Wants This

When I watch Gossip Girl (which you can do with a Max subscription ), the element I always love the most is the catty drama. A lot of the time, Blair is at the center of it, and seeing her go toe-to-toe with her friends and foes of the Upper East Side is always delightful. From her on-again-off-again friendship/rivalry with Blake Lively’s Serena to her ongoing and deeply dramatic relationship with Ed Westwick’s Cuck, the way Meester’s character handled it all brought me an immense amount of joy.

How To Watch Nobody Wants This (Image credit: Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix ) Season 1 of Nobody Wants This is available in full for those with a Netflix subscription. Eventually, Season 2 will live in the same place.

The sass she always exuded, mixed with her hyper intelligence and high fashion, made for a fascinating and wildly entertaining character that Meester commanded the screen with.

This is the kind of energy I need her to bring to Nobody Wants This, especially since she’ll be going up against Kristen Bell, who is ironically the voice of Gossip Girl.

Plus, Bell’s podcast host, Joanne, is a sassy gal, and she’s not afraid to call someone out. So, I just know she has the fire in her to reignite a feud with someone from her past. The fact that Meester’s Abby will be on the presumed other side of it is brilliant.

These two both have what it takes to bring the extra drama of Gossip Girl back to the screen, and that’s exactly what I want from them in this new season of Nobody Wants This.