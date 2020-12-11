How Chris Evans Responded After Joining The Toy Story And Pixar Families

Last night Disney rolled a week of Comic-Con into about two hours as it blasted out a massive quantity of announcements. We got release dates and first looks at several projects we knew were on the way. We also got a massive number of announcements of brand new films and series, most for Disney+, but a few set for theatrical release. One of the most surprising was Lightyear, a new Pixar feature that is inspired by, but not based on, the character of Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movies. This new version of the character will be voiced by Chris Evans and if you're excited by the prospect of Chris Evans voicing a character in a Pixar movie, I promise you nobody is more excited than he is.