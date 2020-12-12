How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Got Involved With The Marvel Movie Following Captain Marvel

My character dies in [Captain Marvel], so I thought there was no chance that I would really be coming back, which I was a bit bummed about. But then I encountered [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin Feige during the awards circuit for Crazy Rich Asians and out of the blue, he just came up and said, ‘We'd love to have you back. We’d love to make better use of you. We want you to do something else, so let’s find that project.’ But, to be honest, I had no idea that it would be so soon.