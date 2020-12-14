How The Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot Had Hoped Johnny Depp Could Make A Cameo

There are, as far as we can tell, a pair of Pirates of the Caribbean movies currently in early development. One is being written by Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson and is set to star Margot Robbie, while another is being handled by screenwriters Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin. While neither projects was set to star Johnny Depp's character, it was unclear if the plan for one, or both, of these movies was to be true reboots, starting the story off from scratch in an entirely new universe, or if they might be more like spinoffs, that simply focused on new characters within the same world as the previous films. If it was the latter, then there was at least a chance that Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow might appear, even if he wasn't the main character.