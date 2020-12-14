Singer Sia Has Now Made Claims About Adultery And Shia LaBeouf

We’ll have to wait and see how FKA Twigs’ lawsuit goes forward from here, as well as if Sia will make any addition statement about him, but LaBeouf has a history of erratic behavior. In 2015, when he was with Mia Goth, he was publicly seen reportedly threatening her while they were in Germany. LaBeouf has also been arrested multiple times over the years for things like disorderly conduct and public intoxication, and back in September, he was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft after getting into an altercation with a man in June.