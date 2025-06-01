How Kanye West Responded To Former Employee Who Claimed The Rapper Wanted Him To Investigate Bianca Censori And The Kardashian Family

Kanye West has been the subject of many headlines recently, from rumors about his marriage to Bianca Censori to allegedly being “done with antisemitism.” He’s also involved in several lawsuits, including one from a former employee who claims the rapper caused him emotional distress and violated labor, health and safety codes, amongst other accusations. Ye has now responded to claims that he had the employee investigate Censori and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The former employee, identified in legal paperwork as “John Doe,” filed his lawsuit against Kanye West in October 2024, saying that he was tasked with — among other things — investigating “supposed various criminal links” involving the Kardashian-Jenner family and hiring someone to “tail” Bianca Censori when she was traveling alone. According to documents obtained by InTouch, Ye demanded the “irrelevant claims” about his current and former wives be thrown out. He also asked that Doe be ordered to reveal his identity. West’s lawyer said:

The complaint alleges serious misconduct, including threats, retaliation, and violations of labor laws and child protection statutes—yet [John’s] identity is shielded from scrutiny without legal justification. There is no basis on the face of the complaint to justify anonymity under governing law.

According to the documents, Kanye West is arguing that John Doe’s anonymity prevents his team from vetting the plaintiff’s credibility, prior employment and any other litigation history. Ye’s lawyer continued:

No sexual assault, protected class discrimination, or threats of physical violence from third parties are credibly alleged. [John’s] allegations suggest that he is a sophisticated former military intelligence professional who engaged in investigative and public-facing work for a prominent figure. There is no indication that proceeding under his real name would place him in danger or chill the pursuit of his rights.

The former employee said when Kanye West decided to run for president again in 2024, he was tasked with “conducting various investigations, including those involving attorneys and parties that have” sued him, as well as brainstorming ideas to keep him in the news in 2023. John Doe said West had him look into Kim Kardashian’s family at “supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking.”

The plaintiff claims Ye also asked him to hire private investigators to follow his wife without her knowledge when she was visiting family in Australia. Rumors have circulated about the state of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage since their nude stunt at the Grammys red carpet. He seemed to confirm she left him in the lyrics to one of his recent songs, though the two have since been seen together shopping at a sex store.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies likeThe Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

As for Kim Kardashian, she’s allegedly been going “through hell” with her ex-husband, fighting him over custody issues while trying to protect the four children they share after a big dispute regarding North, their oldest daughter.

We’ll have to see if the courts require Kanye West’s former employee to identify himself or if more information comes to light involving the allegations that the rapper tried to have The Kardashians stars investigated.