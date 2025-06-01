How Kanye West Responded To Former Employee Who Claimed The Rapper Wanted Him To Investigate Bianca Censori And The Kardashian Family
Ye's legal issues are ongoing.
Kanye West has been the subject of many headlines recently, from rumors about his marriage to Bianca Censori to allegedly being “done with antisemitism.” He’s also involved in several lawsuits, including one from a former employee who claims the rapper caused him emotional distress and violated labor, health and safety codes, amongst other accusations. Ye has now responded to claims that he had the employee investigate Censori and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The former employee, identified in legal paperwork as “John Doe,” filed his lawsuit against Kanye West in October 2024, saying that he was tasked with — among other things — investigating “supposed various criminal links” involving the Kardashian-Jenner family and hiring someone to “tail” Bianca Censori when she was traveling alone. According to documents obtained by InTouch, Ye demanded the “irrelevant claims” about his current and former wives be thrown out. He also asked that Doe be ordered to reveal his identity. West’s lawyer said:
According to the documents, Kanye West is arguing that John Doe’s anonymity prevents his team from vetting the plaintiff’s credibility, prior employment and any other litigation history. Ye’s lawyer continued:
The former employee said when Kanye West decided to run for president again in 2024, he was tasked with “conducting various investigations, including those involving attorneys and parties that have” sued him, as well as brainstorming ideas to keep him in the news in 2023. John Doe said West had him look into Kim Kardashian’s family at “supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged sex trafficking.”
The plaintiff claims Ye also asked him to hire private investigators to follow his wife without her knowledge when she was visiting family in Australia. Rumors have circulated about the state of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage since their nude stunt at the Grammys red carpet. He seemed to confirm she left him in the lyrics to one of his recent songs, though the two have since been seen together shopping at a sex store.
As for Kim Kardashian, she’s allegedly been going “through hell” with her ex-husband, fighting him over custody issues while trying to protect the four children they share after a big dispute regarding North, their oldest daughter.
We’ll have to see if the courts require Kanye West’s former employee to identify himself or if more information comes to light involving the allegations that the rapper tried to have The Kardashians stars investigated.
