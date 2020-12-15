Shazam! Director’s Response To The Rock’s Ripped Black Adam Picture Is A+

While it's still mostly unclear whether the DC Universe is an active concern on the big screen or not, films based on DC Comics characters are certainly still popular and we have several new projects on the way that have fans excited. However, whatever happens with Wonder Woman or the Suicide Squad in their upcoming sequels, Dwayne Johnson has already put the DC Universe on notice that Black Adam is coming, and he's looking to take his place at the most powerful. However, one man is willing to stand in his way, it's Shazam!...'s director.