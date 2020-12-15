Gerard Butler Swears Nuclear Bunkers Like The Ones In Greenland Actually Exist

In the harrowing disaster thriller Greenland, Gerard Butler makes a promise to his child, which ends up being very hard to keep. “I swear I’ll get us into those bunkers,” promises the dad. “Because we’re always going to be together.” You can see it in the trailer, which I will include below. The bunkers are a safe haven in the middle of a catastrophic, planet-threatening event. Citizens of the world risk life and limb to get to those bunkers. So when I spoke with the cast of Greenland, I asked them if they knew whether or not those bunkers were real, and their answer can be found in the video above.