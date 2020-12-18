Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

This week, following its limited theatrical release, Netflix unveils their latest awards contender, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on the 1982 play of the same name by August Wilson. Produced by Denzel Washington and starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final film appearance, this streaming-friendly adaptation of the acclaimed stage production received voluminous praise from early reviews, particularly for its two central performances — though it should be noted that this prestigious cast list is filled with standout talents, both established and up-and-coming, and the entire ensemble deserves to be recognized.

If you're wondering why Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's cast looks so familiar, we're here to help. This is where you've seen the actors behind Netflix's latest Oscar contender.