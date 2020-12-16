Gal Gadot’s Reaction To Seeing Wonder Woman’s Golden Armor Is Delightful

Leave a Comment
2020 has been a wild year, particularly for the film industry. Countless projects were delayed when sets and movie theaters alike were shut down due to global health issues. But the year is ending on a high note with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, which will arrive on Christmas Day in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. The highly anticipated blockbuster will introduce new characters, while also adapting Wonder Woman's iconic golden armor for the first time in live-action. And Gal Gadot's reaction to seeing the new suit was thoroughly delightful.
Wonder Woman 1984 is set decades after the first movie, with a ton of '80s style being brought to the DC Extended Universe. Fans are eager to see the powers of Gal Gadot's character expanded, especially with her rocking the awesome golden armor. As you can see in the video above, CinemaBlend's own Sean O'Connell was able to chat with Gadot about this awesome new suit, and she described her reaction to the armor by saying:
It was amazing. First of all I first saw the sketch of what we’re gonna design, it blew my mind. It was so beautiful. And it’s like women and clothes. Golden armor is not something a woman would ever try on and I was like ‘Great, I have the best opportunity to try this crazy costume!’
For some reason, most women don't have full golden armor in their closets. And as such, Gal Gadot clearly took pleasure with being able to bring Wonder Woman's iconic suit to life on the big screen. Especially since the design, which was debuted in a few trailers, was so beautiful.
Costumes are a particularly challenging aspect of superhero movies. Comic book purists sometimes judge how suits are adapted for film, and how closely they resemble the source material. Gal Gadot has rocked variations of the same suit throughout her three appearances in the DCEU so far, and Wonder Woman 1984's golden armor seemingly shows how Patty Jenkins is raising the stakes.
Later in Gal Gadot's same conversation with Sean O'Connell about her golden Wonder Woman 1984 armor, she went on to speak about the specific challenges that came with bringing that look to life in live-action. It's not all about design, as the trailers have shown her fighting Kristen Wiig's Cheetah while in the golden armor. Gadot explained the work that went into this new look, saying:
It took a lot of work in terms of getting the look right, and making sure it’s practical so we can move in it. It wasn’t the most comfortable, it wasn’t like wearing a pajama. There was a lot of things going on, but it was so worth it, and I’m so happy we did it. And Lindy Hemming just did the best work with all the costumes.
While the original Wonder Woman movie presented costume challenges as it was set in WWI, its sequel required a different set of skills from costume designer Lindy Hemming. 1984 brought the style of its titular time setting to life, while also outfitting the title character with a new badass suit. Luckily fans won't have to wait long before being able to enjoy these bold new looks in either theaters or from the comfort of their home.
Gal Gadot's reaction shows how much fun the 35 year-old with her ongoing superheroic role in the DC Extended Universe. She clearly has a good collaborative relationship with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, which fans are already eager to see cumulate in a threequel. But first up is 1984, which will put Diana Prince in a conflict with two very different adversaries.
Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters and HBO Max on December 25th.