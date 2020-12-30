8 Tessa Thompson Movie And TV Roles You May Have Forgotten About

Over the past four or five years, Tessa Thompson has ascended from promising up-and-coming talent to a bonafide A-list star who's headlining major blockbusters, while also appearing in premiere paid cable series. This career transformation didn't happen overnight, though. The actress has demonstrated her talents in a number of movies and TV series over the past 15-plus years, including a handful of high-profile shows that you might not associate with the star. While you probably know Thompson best from movies like Dear White People, Creed I and II, and Thor: Ragnarok, as well as HBO's Westworld, she has also made guest star appearances in several signature shows, while also providing supporting turns in some notable movies. You're forgiven if you've overlooked her presence in these recognizable titles.

Here are a few performances you might've forgotten from Tessa Thompson, including appearances in shows like Grey's Anatomy, Veronica Mars, Rizzoli & Isles, and Heroes.