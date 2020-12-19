9 Movies That Would Be Best Picture Nominees If The Academy Only Considered 2020

Tenet

In the last couple of years, there has been a concerted effort by the Academy Awards, and also the television network that broadcasts the Academy Awards, to try and get more popular movies into the mix by nominating one or two of them in major categories. In that time, we've seen movies like Joker and Black Panther receive Best Picture nods. The problem is that 2020 has been decidedly lacking in those sorts of movies overall. They were the first to push their release dates back because box office numbers are so vital to them. Tenet wasn't a universally loved movie to be sure, and a lot of people still haven't actually seen it, but it's about the closest thing we have to a "blockbuster" that could conceivably be nominated. So if only 2020 was being considered, it could have happened.