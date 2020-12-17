How Black Panther 2's Ryan Coogler Ended Up Getting Credit On Pixar's Soul

So while Ryan Coogler didn’t have an active guiding hand with putting Soul together, because he was in the same area as those who were working on the Pixar movie, he provided notes from time to time. This sort of thing happens every now and then on major productions. For instance, Donald Glover gave Coogler some notes on the Black Panther script, and even George Lucas gave a suggestion for Solo: A Star Wars Story when he visited the set. So it was nice of Coogler to help the Soul folks out, and obviously appropriate of them to credit him in the final product.