Die Hard Director Explains How The Bruce Willis Classic Became A Christmas Movie

Everybody, as they came to work on the movie, began to get, as I said, this idea of this movie as an escapee. And there was a joy in it. Because we were all the scratchers on the side of the king’s tomb. We had changed the content. And that is how Die Hard became… we hadn't intended it to be a Christmas movie. But the joy that came from it is what turned it into a Christmas movie. And that's really the best I can tell you about it.