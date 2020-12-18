Stephen Colbert Added Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant To A Christmas Classic, And The Results Are A+

Leave a Comment
It’s only been a couple days since Tom Cruise’s now legendary Mission: Impossible rant saw the Hollywood megastar chastising the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 for supposedly breaking COVID-19 protocols on set. But, as the internet works at the speed of information, there’s already been quite a few memes and reactions to Cruise’s words in the name of humor. One of the most recent, and certainly an A+ effort, is a video that Stephen Colbert and his team put together, taking Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and giving it a Tom Cruise style makeover.
As seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the gag entitled “Kringle Impossible” sees Santa totally dressing down his workshop of helpers and reindeer. Using the audio from Tom Cruise’s recent moment from the set of the concurrently filming Mission: Impossible, Santa’s tone is a bit more foul-mouthed sass than Rankin-Bass, and this time Rudolph is the COVID rule breaker-- leading to one last Cruise career gag being deployed. Watch the video for yourself, below:
Who needs a sleigh and nine tiny reindeer when you’ve got a fighter jet, and a copyright friendly imitation of Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone?” Just when you thought the holiday classic couldn’t get any more disturbing, along comes a video that makes it look like Santa’s going to fire all of his four legged friends, including the one he’s supposed to randomly depend on in times of inclement weather. Though on a less serious note, this Mission: Impossible inspired video does have us wondering what sort of Santa movie Tom Cruise could make?
It’s now officially the point in the meme cycle where late night TV creators are about to get in on the fun that the internet has been having when it comes to the Cruise crusade against crew members that have supposedly broken the rules on set. For sure, the other major hosts have ranked in with their takes on just what this leaked moment of outburst means to them and their sense of humor. But it looks like when it comes to the most festive, and quite possibly the funniest commentary on Tom Cruise’s latest big moment, Stephen Colbert and his team walk away with the win on this one.
Naturally, the source of this rant is the production of both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 , which are currently filming back to back in order to make their respective release dates of November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022. But if you want to see what’s headed to theaters a lot sooner in the coming year, your mission should you choose to accept it is to head over to the 2021 release schedule.