Keanu Reeves’ Cyberpunk 2077 Is Pulling Back Sales After Complaints And Calls For Refunds

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hotly anticipated video games the industry has seen in a while. CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the well regarded games based on The Witcher had first announced the game all the way back in 2012 and while it was known then that the title would be years away, that didn't stop some from getting excited. Even once things the game was finally given a release date, and it was revealed that fan-favorite Keanu Reeves would be part of the game, fans were forced to wait, and now some may be waiting even longer, as PlayStation has suspended digital sales of the title.
While Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for years, it seems that, at least on video game consoles, it needed still more time. Since the game was released on December 10, those playing the game on Xbox and PlayStation consoles have reported a host of bugs and glitches, some that have made the game essentially unplayable. And while CDPR has made it clear it is working on the issues, and has even promoted the fact that refunds are potentially available, that's not enough for Sony, as PlayStation announced this morning that the game has been pulled from the digital storefront.
Updates and patches for the title will still be available for those who do not want a refund, but for any who are simply done with the game, at least for now, refunds are available for anybody who wants one, and no new copies of the game will be sold via the PlayStation Store until the game is in a better working order. This is a fairly unprecedented move from a major console manufacturer. A certification process is usually required for games to make it on digital stores and while certainly games with bugs make it there, they are usually patched up and made whole without much fuss.
Clearly, this is an extreme case for a major console manufacturer to remove such a high profile game entirely. At this point, Sony is the only one taking this step. Microsoft has not announced a similar move for Xbox consoles. For the most part, the issues that people are having seem to be limited to consoles. Those playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PC appear to be largely unaffected.
While Cyberpunk 2077 was always going to be a big title among gamers, the game gained much more widespread notoriety in 2019 when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves would be part of the game. He did voice work and motion capture for the character of Johnny Silverhand, one of the non-playable characters who can hand out missions for the player to complete.
One certainly hopes that PlayStation fans will have access to digital Keanu Reeves again sooner rather than later. At the same time, fans likely are also really hoping for a more functional game, and sometimes that takes time.