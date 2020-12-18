Keanu Reeves’ Cyberpunk 2077 Is Pulling Back Sales After Complaints And Calls For Refunds

Updates and patches for the title will still be available for those who do not want a refund, but for any who are simply done with the game, at least for now, refunds are available for anybody who wants one, and no new copies of the game will be sold via the PlayStation Store until the game is in a better working order. This is a fairly unprecedented move from a major console manufacturer. A certification process is usually required for games to make it on digital stores and while certainly games with bugs make it there, they are usually patched up and made whole without much fuss.