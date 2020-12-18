Gerard Butler's Greenland Reviews Are In, And The Disaster Movie Is Better Than You'd Guess

Generally speaking the genre of film known as the "disaster movie" is not particularly well regarded among the more "serious" film viewer. While there are certainly exceptions, disaster movies currency is usually spectacle, and as such there's little attention given to minor details like "character" or "plot." Just fill the screen with things blowing up are cities being flooded and viewers will get what they expected, and, at least in theory, be happy with that. So there probably wasn't a great deal of high expectation in Greenland, and yet the movie is, maybe, pretty good? Or, at the very least, it's not that bad.