The Polar Express: 8 Cool Behind-The-Scenes-Facts About The Tom Hanks Movie

Christmas is here, which means it's time to take another ride on The Polar Express. Now part of the annual Christmas movie rotation, looking behind the scenes at the adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg's classic children’s book shows the film’s impact goes beyond providing some holiday cheer.

The Polar Express tells the story of a young boy who is questioning whether or not he believes in Santa Claus. Then, on Christmas Eve, a magical train - the Polar Express - appears outside his home and whisks him away to the North Pole to restore his belief in Santa and all that he embodies.

The 2004 film was made by Robert Zemeckis and starred Tom Hanks - the pair’s third collaboration after Forrest Gump and Cast Away. Hanks, as has been well documented, played six different roles through the magic technology of performance capture, including the young boy, the conductor and Santa himself. (If you didn’t know that, well hey, bonus fact for you.)

So what went into making The Polar Express? Let’s take a look at these fun behind-the-scenes facts.