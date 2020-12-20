Charlize Theron Responds To Those Die Hard Reboot Rumors

The holidays are a time to reflect and spend quality time with loved ones but, for movie lovers, it’s also a time to kick back and rewatch some amazing movies set to the holiday season. Die Hard is probably one of the first that comes to mind, as many are nostalgic for the Bruce Willis classic, though some may or may not consider it to be a Christmas movie. Nevertheless, some fans on social media have recently been asking for a reboot, and they've been linking Charlize Theron to the role. Now, the actress has now responded to those sentiments.