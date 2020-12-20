Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Charlize Theron Responds To Those Die Hard Reboot Rumors

Charlize Theron as Andy in The Old Guard (2020)

The holidays are a time to reflect and spend quality time with loved ones but, for movie lovers, it’s also a time to kick back and rewatch some amazing movies set to the holiday season. Die Hard is probably one of the first that comes to mind, as many are nostalgic for the Bruce Willis classic, though some may or may not consider it to be a Christmas movie. Nevertheless, some fans on social media have recently been asking for a reboot, and they've been linking Charlize Theron to the role. Now, the actress has now responded to those sentiments.

Just recently, fans were imagining what it would be like if Charlize Theron were to take the place of Bruce Willis’ John McClane and play a new hero who seeks to save her wife when she’s taken hostage over the holidays. Some have even fancasted Aisha Tyler as Theron’s spouse.

When Charlize Theron finally caught wind of what fans are hoping to see, she couldn’t help but provide the perfect response on Twitter. Check out her post below:

So it would seem that Theron is more than ready to follow in the glass-scarred footsteps of John McClane. Not only that, but Aisha Tyler also provided a response to Theron’s post:

So… is there any chance that Hollywood can actually make this a reality? Charlize Theron has been a consistent action star for years now and is more than capable of taking on the lead in a proper Die Hard remake or a film with a similar premise. Such a film would further solidify her position as a top-tier, blockbuster star.

In the last few years alone, Theron has given us several gritty performances in films like Atomic Blonde. The 2017 film, which saw the actress play a spy hunting down double agents in 1989, really connected with audiences, and we’re currently awaiting confirmation of a sequel. And earlier this year, Theron starred in Netflix’s The Old Guard, a superhero tale that focuses on a group of immortals seeking to recruit a newly discovered member of their kind.

On top of Theron’s skills in the action genre, it would also be cool to see her act opposite Aisha Tyler. Both actresses know how to convey humor and emotion, and watching the two of them play off each other would be a real treat.

There are a lot of movie lovers who would likely be opposed to the idea of Die Hard being remade, and you can’t blame them. The iconic film is a cinematic staple that still finds its way into modern pop culture. It’s also a movie that many associate with Bruce Willis, so the thought of someone else making their way through the halls and vents of Nakatomi Plaza would be a bit jarring.

Still, one can’t help but imagine how cool a Die Hard-esque movie with Charlize Theron could be. There’s no telling if it will actually come to fruition, but we can dream, right?

Up Next

Charlize Theron Shares Badass Video Of The Time She Shaved Her Head For Mad Max: Fury Road
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Die Hard Director Explains How The Bruce Willis Classic Became A Christmas Movie news 2d Die Hard Director Explains How The Bruce Willis Classic Became A Christmas Movie Sean O'Connell
Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie? How House Dems Re-Opened The Doors For The Debate news 2w Is Die Hard A Christmas Movie? How House Dems Re-Opened The Doors For The Debate Mike Reyes
Die Hard 1M Die Hard Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

I'm Your Woman Dec 11, 2020 I'm Your Woman Rating TBD
The Midnight Sky Dec 23, 2020 The Midnight Sky 4
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Mission: Impossible Crew Members Who Quit Offered Jobs By Porn Company TBD Mission: Impossible Crew Members Who Quit Offered Jobs By Porn Company Rating TBD
Jeopardy Fans Are Loving There's A Multi-Episode Champion For Alex Trebek's Final Episodes TBD Jeopardy Fans Are Loving There's A Multi-Episode Champion For Alex Trebek's Final Episodes Rating TBD
Troop Zero Feb 1, 2019 Troop Zero Rating TBD
Spontaneous Oct 6, 2020 Spontaneous Rating TBD
Has The Mandalorian Been Hiding A Star Wars Rebels Character In Plain Sight? TBD Has The Mandalorian Been Hiding A Star Wars Rebels Character In Plain Sight? Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information