Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Gal Gadot Got Super Fit For Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. The comic book genre has become the most powerful in the film world and various studios have started cinematic universes as a result. On the DC side of things, Gal Gadot is gearing up to make her whopping fourth appearance as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984. At this time she's experience in being an ultra powerful Amazon, and now we know exactly how the actress gets into superhero shape.

While getting to play a comic book character is a dream job, it also requires a ton of work by actors. Part of the responsibility usually includes a hardcore exercise and dietary regimen, and Gal Gadot has gone through this process a number of times. Gadot's trainer Magnus Lygdback recently spoke about what her fitness routines includes, and how she gets ready for movies like Wonder Woman 1984. He listed common exercises, saying:

Leg press, front dumbbell squats, skaters and skate jumps — that's such a good one because it recruits fast-twitch muscle fibers and works all three of the glute muscles — pull-ups, lateral raises and a ton of core work. She's good at many things and picks up things pretty fast.

Gal Gadot definitely looks ultra fit as Wonder Woman in the DCEU. And this is no doubt especially important given that Wonder Woman's costume is far skimpier than her male counterparts. Luckily it seems that the 35 year-old actress is quite adept at physical training ahead of playing the role of Diana Prince.

Magnus Lygdback's comments to THR might be surprising because he doesn't list any mysterious exercises of routines. Instead, the trainer uses exercises that folks could do at home or at their local gym. Of course, Gal Gadot is treated to Lygdback's individual attention and motivation, and they seem to have a great working relatinship.

Gal Gadot's tenure in the DCEU so far is available on HBO Max, which will also be the home of Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Getting into superhero shape helps Gal Gadot and her DCEU colleagues help to sell their comic book characters, especially during the thrilling action sequences. Gadot's Wonder Woman is one of the most powerful heroes in the shared universe, and moviegoers are eager to see her new adventure in 1984. And it looks like she'll be getting some exciting updates, including using her lasso of truth to swing from bolts of lightening.

It's been a long time coming for Wonder Woman 1984, which was delayed a number of times throughout the years. And while it was going to arrive in theaters over the summer, Warner Bros. pushed back Patty Jenkins' sophomore effort to December. And in order to ensure audiences can enjoy the film however they feel most comfortable, it's hitting both theaters and HBO Max simultaneously.

The contents of Wonder Woman 1984 has been kept under wraps, but Patty Jenkins is definitely playing with some intriguing concepts. In addition to the obvious time jump, the project will mysterious bring back Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. Additionally, fans are eager to see Gal Gadot's hero go toe to toe with a pair of new villains: Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit both theaters and homes on December 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your movie experiences for next yea.

Up Next

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Explains What Diana Prince And Superman Have In Common
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

DC's Margot Robbie Comments on Warner Bros.' Plans To Release New Movies On HBO Max news 16m DC's Margot Robbie Comments on Warner Bros.' Plans To Release New Movies On HBO Max Corey Chichizola
7 Major Movies Premiering On Christmas Day news 17h 7 Major Movies Premiering On Christmas Day Philip Sledge
Wonder Woman 1984 Ending Came Out Of Not Getting The Ending She Wanted For Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins Reveals news 21h Wonder Woman 1984 Ending Came Out Of Not Getting The Ending She Wanted For Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins Reveals Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Morbius Mar 19, 2021 Morbius Rating TBD
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Jun 11, 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Escape Room 2 TBD Escape Room 2 Rating TBD
News Of The World Dec 25, 2020 News Of The World 8
The Resident Adds Former Gotham Villain As Hot-Tempered New Character TBD The Resident Adds Former Gotham Villain As Hot-Tempered New Character Rating TBD
The Church Of Scientology Responds After Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant Was A Stunt TBD The Church Of Scientology Responds After Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant Was A Stunt Rating TBD
Dwayne Johnson Played Santa And Delivered A Heartwarming Christmas Surprise On John Krasinski's YouTube Show TBD Dwayne Johnson Played Santa And Delivered A Heartwarming Christmas Surprise On John Krasinski's YouTube Show Rating TBD
Dang, Looks Like Universal Studios Is Hitting Capacity Really Quickly As We Get Close To The Holidays TBD Dang, Looks Like Universal Studios Is Hitting Capacity Really Quickly As We Get Close To The Holidays Rating TBD
Upcoming Rebecca Ferguson Movies: Dune, Mission: Impossible, And More TBD Upcoming Rebecca Ferguson Movies: Dune, Mission: Impossible, And More Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information