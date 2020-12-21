How Gal Gadot Got Super Fit For Wonder Woman 1984

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. The comic book genre has become the most powerful in the film world and various studios have started cinematic universes as a result. On the DC side of things, Gal Gadot is gearing up to make her whopping fourth appearance as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984. At this time she's experience in being an ultra powerful Amazon, and now we know exactly how the actress gets into superhero shape.