Some Members Of The War With Grandpa Cast Lied To Participate In The Dodgeball Scene

Thankfully, speaking with Jane Seymour didn’t contain a story about how Cheech Marin blew out his knee and had to be sidelined throughout the rest of The War with Grandpa’s shooting. However, the potential for danger is enough to still feel a little worried when watching the film for the first time after learning that knowledge. By that point in the movie, the scene is set for a battle of wits and physical prowess, as the titular war between Robert De Niro and Oakes Feigley’s characters creates an opportunity for a huge showdown. Trampolines and dodgeball mix into a set piece that, as you can see above, could have become an injury waiting to happen. However, when hearing Jane Seymour describe just how much fun shooting this sequence was, it’s not hard to see why the more veteran cast members would lie in order to take part in a rousing game for all the marbles.