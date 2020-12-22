Walt Disney World's Epcot Transformation Has Taken A Big Step Forward

According to Disney, while the fountain is not entirely "done," the finishing touches will not need the walls up, and so now the entrance area of Epcot is truly welcoming to guests. While it's rare to not find large walls surrounding construction of something at a Disney theme park, Imagineering is always working on the next big thing, when they're the first thing you see, it maybe doesn't set the tone the way Disney would like. It's wonderful to simply have those walls down now, and the fountain itself looks amazing.