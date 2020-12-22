After Wonder Woman 1984, Will Patty Jenkins Jump Into Rogue Squadron Or A Threequel With Gal Gadot?

Patty Jenkins has become one of the most sought-after filmmakers in all of Hollywood, and for good reason. Years ago, she directed Charlize Theron to an Oscar in the critically acclaimed 2003 film, Monster and, more recently, Jenkins has become a presence in the world of blockbuster filmmaking through her work on the Wonder Woman franchise. As a result, she’s primed to take on a third film in the series, and we’ve also learned that she’ll be entering the Star Wars universe through Rogue Squadron. But with two big projects on the horizon, which one will end up being Jenkins' next project?