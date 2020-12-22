Thor: Love And Thunder: Another Guardian Of The Galaxy Is Gearing Up To Begin Filming

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe became a well-oiled machine throughout the last decade of filmmaking, with every installment in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. The wait for Phase Four was made longer as when both Black Widow and Eternals was delayed, but there are a number of Marvel projects currently in the works. Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in pre-production in Sydney, and another Guardians of the Galaxy star has recently arrived to get to work.
Anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder is at an all-time high thanks to the inclusion of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy. While Chris Pratt was confirmed to be appearing in the blockbuster, and Vin Diesel was recently spotted down under. And now another member of the motley crew has arrived in Australia: Mantis actress Pom Klementieff. She posted such news, check it out below:
And just like that, another member of the Guardians of the Galaxy has arrived in Sydney ahead of filming Thor: Love and Thunder. It's currently unclear how much of a presence they'll have, but it's a crossover moment that Marvel fans have been waiting for since Avengers: Endgame. Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder fits in perfectly with the rest of the motley crew, so their dynamic is definitely going to be fodder for plenty of comedic beats.
The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Mission: Impossible actress Pom Klementieff. Her character Mantis debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and has been a delightful addition to the group dynamic. Further confirmation about her role in Thor: Love and Thunder came from Taika Waititi himself, who commented on the post saying "Hurry up." Clearly the Oscar-winning filmmaker is ready to dive back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor boarded the Guardians of the Galaxy's ship The Benatar, leaving New Asgard to Valkyrie. While the Guardians are no doubt focused on finding the 2014 version of Gamora, fans were eager to see more Chris Hemsworth with the team in Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor and Star-Lord had a particularly enjoyable give and take, as the two heroes compete to the delight of the rest of the team.
Given this ending, it would make sense of Thor: Love and Thunder picked up with Chris Hemsworth's character still with the Guardians on The Benatar. But with Taika Waititi also bringing back a variety of other characters throughout the movie's runtime, we'll just have to wait and see how significant the Guardians' role in the blockbuster will be.
Aside from seeing this dynamic play out, Marvel fans are perhaps most excited to see Natalie Portman return to the MCU as Jane Foster. Taika Waititi will be adapting the Mighty Thor plot line from the comics, which sees her gain the powers of the God of Thunder while also battling cancer. Portman was absent completely from Phase Three, so it's a great return to form for the fourth Thor movie.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on May 9th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies.