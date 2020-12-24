Netflix’s The Midnight Sky Ending: What Happened, And How That Twist Makes Sense

Warning: spoilers for The Midnight Sky are in play. If you haven’t seen the film just yet, commence a slingshot orbit out of here, and come back once you’ve experienced it for yourself.

It’s another bad day in space, with some complications on Earth making things even more perilous, as Netflix’s The Midnight Sky sees George Clooney trying to warn a crew of astronauts away from returning to Earth. To be fair, things are in pretty rough shape in this sci-fi film that’s made its debut on the streaming service, and with one particularly big twist in the works, the stakes are even greater. Which means it’s time to warn you, the reader, that we’re about to get pretty deep into The Midnight Sky’s ending. So if you don’t want those twists spoiled, this is the last call to change course before we start mapping the space that is the finale. And we’ll begin with a recap of what happened at the very end of the film.